Your chance to look around one of Chesterfield's oldest buildings

One of Chesterfield’s oldest surviving buildings is opening to the public next month.

Visitors will be able to look around the Grade II-listed Elder Yard Unitarian Chapel as part of Heritage Open Days, an annual celebration of England's architecture and culture.

The Elder Way building is the oldest non-conformist chapel in Derbyshire.

The free visits will take place between 10am and 4pm on September 14, 19 and 21. Members of the public can just turn up on the day - no booking is required.

During the visits, people will be able to look around the building, its grounds and graveyard with the aid of a free information leaflet or a member of the congregation.

There will be poster displays on local examples of people power, including suffragism in Chesterfield, previous members of the congregation, and the chapel’s resident singing group, the Tuneless Choir, which is for those who lack the ability, confidence and or practice to sing to tune.

Younger visitors will be entertained by a quiz around the the building and garden.

Between 11.45am and 12.30pm on the August 14 visit, there will be a performance by two singers.

And between 10am and noon on September 21, there will be a charity coffee morning in aid of Send a Child to Hucklow, a charity providing holidays for youngsters in need.

According tothe Heritage Open Days website, the chapel was built in 1694.

Initially the building was used by Presbyterians and Congregationalists. However, the Congregationalists built the Blue Meeting House in Froggats Yard, New Square, in 1772.

The remaining congregation gradually became Unitarian under the parsonage of Rev Thomas Astley.

Unitarianism is a Christian belief that God is a single entity and not three forms as expressed in the Trinity.

