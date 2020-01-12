Young snapper lights up Chesterfield

A young photographer has been highlighting “how spectacular” Chesterfield looks at night.

Self-taught Lewis Fletcher has been out and about recording some of the town’s buildings lit up against the night sky.

Lewis Fletcher.

Lewis, who is studying architecture at Chesterfield College, said: “Over the past couple of months, especially around the Christmas season, I have been exploring the idea of night-time photography around Chesterfield and the surrounding areas, such as Eckington.

“The aim of this project was to highlight how spectacular the area looks at night, primarily architecture such as the Crooked Spire and the recently completed Saltergate multi-storey car park.”

He said his pictures were inspired by his hometown and the different atmosphere the place has after dark.

Lewis said: “What inspires me about Chesterfield and photography at night, I would have to say that Chesterfield is my hometown, so it's where I have spent most of my life.

Christmas decorations illuminate Vicar Lane.

“Also, I feel like at night, places feel as though they have a different atmosphere to them and look more stunning.

“I love trying to capture the true beauty of places and that atmosphere in a photo and sometimes a photo taken at night can tell a story.

“I love the challenge too of having to work with less light than there is in the daytime and bringing out the colours.”

Lewis, of Bluebank View, New Whittington, taught himself to take such pictures through “watching tutorials and reading books”.

A carousel next to Chesterfield Parish Church.

The 20-year-old, who works as a first-aid trainer for Eckington-based Direct Training, said: “I started about two years ago, playing around, taking photos on my phone, then I bought my first camera and it went from there.

“I was going out experimenting, trying to find a style I liked and It grew from there.

“I enjoyed being able to create something that was my own

“At first it was memories of things, on holiday and the like, then I started turning it into a bit more of an art.

Chesterfield Market Hall.

“It's a hobby, but, going forward, I would like to grow it.”