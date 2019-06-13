Young people looking for a job won't want to miss this free event in Chesterfield

Looking for a job? Or have you about to leave school and can't decide what to do next?

Derbyshire Skills Festival is the largest careers event for young people in Derbyshire and this year it is being held at:

More than 10,000 people attended the events across Derbyshire last year.

• Proact Stadium, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, on Wednesday 18 September 2019

The event is organised by Derbyshire County Council and supported by Derby City Council. It is aimed at students aged 13 to 19, particularly those in Year 11 who are considering their options after school.

Employers, colleges, training providers and voluntary organisations are being invited to book their place at this year’s Derbyshire Skills Festival in Chesterfield.

The event will run from 1.30pm to 7.30pm (last admission 6.45pm).

There will also be sessions for young people with special educational needs and disabilities and young people who are not in education, employment or training are welcome to attend.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Young People Councillor Alex Dale said: “Choosing a career is one of the biggest decisions that our young people will make and we’re pleased the Derbyshire Skills Festival can support them in this process.

“Last year more than 10,000 young people attended the festival making it a great event for organisations to showcase what opportunities they have to a huge audience.

“Thank you to the organisations that have already signed up to secure their place and we look forward to welcoming more.”

The festival is an opportunity for young people leaving school or college or looking for a job with training to get all the information and guidance they need under one roof.

Visitors to the event will also be able to take part in have-a-go sessions to test their skills and give them an idea what different careers might be like.

Organisations interested in having a stand at one or both of the venues can contact the county council’s Skills Festival team for more information by emailing skillsfestival@derbyshire.gov.uk or by calling on 01629 536545.

