Young Derbyshire man who drowned in lake was 'beautiful', mum says

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a 'kind-hearted' young man at an inquest into his death.

The body of Danny Bushell, from Sheffield Road, Killamarsh, was found in a lake at Rother Valley Country Park in Sheffield on January 28.

On Tuesday, Chesterfield coroners' court heard Mr Bushell had cocaine in his system before he ran into the lake where he sadly drowned.

In a statement provided to the Derbyshire Times, Mr Bushell's mother Andrea and brother Kian said: "I hope you've found some peace, my beautiful boy."

His auntie Nikki and cousin Regan added: "Danny was a cheeky lad, kind-hearted and crackers all at the same time.

"We miss him so much."

Giving evidence at the inquest, Detective Constable Danni Matthewman, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said Mr Bushell had been acting 'strangely' and 'paranoid' at his auntie's home on January 26.

Det Con Matthewman added: "She saw him leave the house, cross the road, go down an alleyway and towards Rother Valley Country Park.

"That's the last time she saw him and she was concerned so she called police.

"Police issued a missing person's appeal and on January 27 a gentleman rang officers to say he'd been on his bike at Rother Valley Country Park the day before and saw someone in the lake.

"A police diving team was brought in and they found Mr Bushell's body on January 28."

Det Con Matthewman added: "It seems to us he'd taken some drugs and was in a paranoid state when he ran out of the house and drowned in the lake at Rother Valley Country Park."

Coroner Emma Serrano said a pathologist concluded that the cause of Mr Bushell's death was drowning and cocaine use.

She said: "If he hadn't taken the drugs his cognitive function wouldn't have been impaired, he wouldn't have ran into the lake that day and he wouldn't have sadly passed away."

Ms Serrano concluded that Mr Bushell's death was drug-related.

The Derbyshire Recovery Partnership can help people with a drug or alcohol problem. For more information, visit www.derbyshirerecoverypartnership.co.uk



