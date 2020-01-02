A young Chesterfield woman died after ingesting surgical scrub, an inquest heard.

Karmen Young, 31, of Newbold Court, Chesterfield, passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on November, 18, 2018.

Opening her inquest on Thursday, January 2, Derbyshire coroner Peter Nieto said a post-mortem held on November 13, 2018 found the cause of death to be acute pulmonary injury and the ingestion of Hydrex surgical scrub.

Mr Nieto told Chesterfield coroners’ court Miss Young had a history of attending the emergency department at the Royal having ingested various substances.

“There had been a plan put in place to try to deal with that situation,” Mr Nieto said.

He adjourned the hearing until a pre-inquest review on February 5.