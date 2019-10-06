Young Chesterfield man felt ‘fearful’ in hours before he was found hanged in Nottingham prison, inquest hears

A young Chesterfield man said he felt ‘fearful’ of leaving his prison cell - just hours before he was found hanged there, an inquest heard.

Marc Maltby, 23, of Newbold, died in Nottingham prison on October 12, 2017.

Marc Maltby.

He was the fifth inmate to pass away at the jail within a month.

Mr Maltby’s inquest started at Nottingham coroners’ court on Monday and is expected to last for seven days

After swearing in a jury for the inquest, coroner Jonathan Straw said: “Marc was a young man with a troubled background who had been in and out of prison for some years.”

He said Mr Maltby was jailed in 2016 before being let out on licence and recalled back to prison at the end of September 2017.

On October 11, Mr Maltby was involved in a ‘physical confrontation’ with his cellmate who was subsequently moved, Mr Straw added.

He continued: “On the afternoon of October 12, Marc told other prisoners he was fearful of coming out of his cell and said he wanted to stay where he was.

“At around 6pm, Marc asked for a phone call to his mum - that wasn’t something the prison service could facilitate at that time.

“Something went off in Marc’s mind.

“Prisoners became aware of Marc damaging his cell and throwing things into the corridor.

“A prison officer folded a table tennis table and put it outside Marc’s cell so he couldn’t throw any more items into the corridor - then all went quiet.”

The inquest heard another prisoner later looked inside Mr Maltby’s cell and saw him hanging from a ligature.

Despite resuscitation attempts, Mr Maltby was sadly pronounced dead.

Mr Straw said a pathologist listed the cause of Mr Maltby’s death as asphyxiation due to hanging.

He added that toxicology tests confirmed Mr Maltby had ‘significant levels’ of Spice, the synthetic drug, in his system.

After Mr Maltby passed away, police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

His mother Sharon Whitford told the Derbyshire Times: “Marc was a loving, bubbly, wonderful person and touched many hearts.

“He loved going out with friends, music and fishing - he enjoyed his life.

“Marc loved his family to bits and we loved him to bits.

“He had a cheeky smile and will be missed by so many.

“Like a lot of people, he was no angel at times - but if he did upset someone he'd always go up to them and make them smile again.”

The inquest continues.