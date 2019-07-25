Y Not Festival visitors complain of ‘hold up’ at gates on hottest day of year

Angry visitors to the Y Not Festival say organisers are ‘refusing’ to let them through the gates- leaving them to ‘suffer in sweltering heat’.

People are currently queueing outside the Pikehall site this morning (Thursday, July 25) but say they are being ‘turned away’ as the event does not officially open until 12pm.

A festival-goer who did not wish to be named said his family had arrived at the event at the same time last year and been let through without problems.

“But today, on the hottest day of the year, we can’t get in,” he added. “We’re not being told what the hold up is.

“My daughter has just had an allergic reaction to something and we’re desperate to get her into some shade. “Young people are sat around drinking lager, they’re going to be a mess in a minute.

“The best thing is there are signs saying ‘ice cold drinks are available here’ but there are no stalls.”

A spokesman for Y Not Festival said: “The gates open at midday and this has always been the case.

“This is emailed to all customers as part of their essentials guide and it is stated on the website.

“Staff are distributing free water to all customers at entry points.”

