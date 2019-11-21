Work set to begin to transform Chesterfield's old magistrates' court into flats

Work is set to begin to turn Chesterfield’s old magistrates’ court into housing.

Knightsbridge Court, which is located between Rose Hill and West Bars, was bought by Nottingham-based firm ARC Vantage in September following a deal by Innes England.

Chesterfield's old magistrates' court.

Set within 1.1 acres, it has been granted planning permission for 30 apartments over three floors.

Chris Wright, associate director at Innes England, said: “Knightsbridge Court has been empty for a number of years and had sadly become the target for vandalism and fallen into disrepair.

“This deal will see the building being brought back into use and bring employment opportunities for local people during the construction.

“The conversion will not only deliver much-needed housing to Chesterfield but also safeguard the future of this landmark building.”

Adam Cavell, director at ARC Vantage, added: “This is an exciting project for ARC Vantage. As developers, we are highly motivated in the regeneration and restoration of listed buildings and relishing the opportunity to restore this building to its former glory.

“We also understand the need for high-quality, inner city housing stock. It is our aim to deliver premium city living to the market next year.”

Knightsbridge Court – which was completed in 1956 and became listed in 1998 – was first vacated in the late 1990s and was partly used as an office in the early 2000s for a time. It was put up for sale in 2015.

