Wonderful tribute to Lee Rigby appears in Chesterfield ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Fusilier Rigby was killed outside Woolwich Barracks, south-east London, in a terror-related attack in 2013.

David and Selina Morgan, who are from Woolwich, visited Chesterfield on Thursday and were overcome with emotion when they saw a tribute to the 25-year-old at the war memorial outside the town hall.

The tribute to Fusilier Lee Rigby outside Chesterfield Town Hall. Pictures by David and Selina Morgan.

Mr Morgan said: “We visited the beautiful town of Chesterfield and happened to park opposite the town hall.

“We saw an amazing tribute to the soldier Lee Rigby.

“We spoke to a lady at the town hall who told us it was hand made by a local artist and he has asked permission to display it there.

“We’re told the town hall will kindly forward this to the Lee Rigby Foundation afterwards. The foundation was set up by his parents.

A wonderful tribute to a wonderful man.

“I felt compelled to contact the Derbyshire Times as my wife and I are from Woolwich, where Lee’s life was tragically cut short.

“It was so nice to see something like this, especially so close to Remembrance Sunday, and it shows that all fallen soldiers should never be forgotten.”

In 2013, Michael Adebolajo, 29, and 22-year-old Michael Adebowale – who struck Fusilier Rigby with a car before hacking him to death – were found guilty of his murder following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Adebolajo was given a whole-life term and Adebowale was jailed for a minimum of 45 years.

RIP Fusilier Rigby.

In 2016, Fusilier Rigby’s mum Lyn said she feels ‘constant pain every single day’ following the brutal murder of her son.