Woman’s death was accidental, Chesterfield inquest hears

A coroner has concluded that a New Tupton woman’s death was accidental.

By Michael Broomhead
Friday, 5th November 2021, 11:02 am

Sandra Ohlendorf, 66, of Wingfield Road, passed away in April, and her inquest was held at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on Thursday.

Susan Evans, assistant coroner, said: “Sandra was prescribed analgesia for a number of painful underlying health conditions but continued to find her pain difficult to control.

Chesterfield Coroner's Court is located inside the town hall.

“On April 14 she died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital after taking an overdose of fentanyl.”

Her death was accidental, Ms Evans concluded.

Two other drug-related inquests were heard at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on Thursday.

James Mayes, 20, died from the ‘toxic effects of taking a mixture of drugs’, the court was told.

The student passed away at his home on Welbeck Road, Bolsover, on August 18 last year.

Ben Bradshaw, of Edward Street, Staveley, died at Blacksmith Lane, Calow, on April 12.

The 32-year-old died from the ‘toxic effects of taking a mixture of drugs’, the inquest heard.

