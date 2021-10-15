Woman left ‘feeling anxious’ after man makes vulgar comment to her outside Chesterfield supermarket

The incident happened outside the Morrisons store in Staveley

Zoë Cooney was outside the Morrisons store on Barnfield Close, Staveley, when a man came close behind her and shouted in her ear at around 2pm on Thursday, October 14.

The 39-year-old said she challenged the man, who reportedly ‘stunk of alcohol', but was met with a vile response.

She has now shared details on the incident on ‘Staveley and surrounding areas community resource’ Facebook page in a bid to raise awareness and help get some answers.

Zoë said: “I had an incident outside Morrisons at around 2pm where a guy came up behind me, really close and shouted in my ear (I nearly wet myself). I turned round and asked why he did it, to which he responded 'suck my d**k', whilst grabbing it. His breath stunk of alcohol.

"Previous to this he had caused an issue with a group of kids on bikes. I have reported it to the police, but as I don't know who they are I could only give a description.

"Both white males, their mannerisms were quite feminine (no abuse for this please), the tall one was skinny, wearing a jacket and trousers (I am sure light in colour), 5ft 7 about late 20's, the other was shorter about 5ft 4, in his 20's and was wearing a cardigan that was very long and looked oversized.

"Not the best descriptions I know lol The taller one was very loud, the other not. His accent didn't appear local. They walked towards the nursery.”

She added: “Some may think it's not a big deal, or people shouldn't 'grass' but it could have been a pensioner and tbh it made me proper anxious after. Just no need to behave this way, I wasn't even looking in his direction so absolutely no reason to do it.”

Responding to Zoë’s post on Facebook yesterday, one person said: “I thought Staveley was a safe area to walk even in a dark...Oh dear, whats going on.”

Another described the man’s behaviour as “unacceptable”.

Anyone with information on the incident, or who could help indentify the man, should call Derbyshire police on 101 quoting reference 21000598518.