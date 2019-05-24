Woman bids to trace family of Derbyshire RAF hero so she can give them this hand drawn picture

A woman is trying to trace the family of a Derbyshire RAF hero.

Isabelle Crawley-Boevey contacted the Derbyshire Times to say her mother lived in Chesterfield for most of her life before moving to Buckinghamshire.

As a young woman, she was unofficially engaged to a member of the RAF reserves.

This man, Herbert Sidney Keeton, who came from Creswell, was shot down and killed in 1942.

Isabelle said: "My mother, who has since died, had a pencil and charcoal drawing of him dated 1941 by Pat Rooney, who was famous for his caricatures of members of the RAF.

"This portrait is of no use to me, but it seems such a shame to throw it away when it could be of great sentimental value to a descendent of Herbert Keeton.

"On Googling the name the only possible link I could find was in an article in the Derbyshire Times on May 27 2011 when a plaque was unveiled to five Canadian crewmen who lost their lives in the war when their plane crashed in that area, and Herbert S Keeton was also mentioned on the plaque.

"A Ken Keeton was in the photograph and I can only assume that he was a relation of the dead flight navigator.

"I would really like to be able to pass this rather lovely hand drawn picture on to the family."

If you are a relative of Mr Keeton, email Derbyshire Times' reporter Michael Broomhead via michael.broomhead@derbyshiretimes.co.uk

