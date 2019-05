The event sees participants tackling a one-mile course in the town with one person sat in a wheelbarrow and the other pushing it, stopping at seven pubs on the way where they have to down half a pint of beer. Click here for a video from this year's race.

Photo - SWNS other Buy a Photo

Photo -SWNS other Buy a Photo

Photo - SWNS other Buy a Photo

Photo - SWNS other Buy a Photo

View more