WIN! Fantastic Alton Towers Resort prizes up for grabs in great competition

​A fantastic summer of entertainment is in store at Alton Towers Resort. (Photo credit: Martin Elliott)

Celebrate family time together this summer at Alton Towers Resort with the chance to win the ultimate day out, including theme park entry tickets and Fastrack passes, in our latest fantastic competition.

Prizes up for grabs in this competition are a family one-day Theme Park entry ticket (the equivalent of four one-day Theme Park entry tickets) and four Gold Fastrack prizes (which accommodates one family of four).

Get ready to experience more than 40 world-class rides and attractions at Britain's Greatest Escape.

From the 14 marmalising loops of The Smiler to a 180ft drop on Oblivion, there is something for the whole family to enjoy this summer holiday at Alton Towers Resort.

Don't forget to experience the UK's most iconic coaster, Nemesis Reborn, which is back with a vengeance for 2024!

Experience dominating drops and intense inversions as you venture into Forbidden Valley to face this fearsome creature, fury heightened and more uncontrollable than ever before.

This summer at the stunning Staffordshire-based venue, guests can also join in the festivities as CBeebies Land’s 10-year celebrations continue from July 20 to September 1.

Visitors will be able to enjoy brand new LIVE entertainment, fun-filled activities, exciting food, drinks, and surprise appearances by special guests, alongside being able to meet some of your favourite CBeebies friends.

The celebrations are about to get even more extraordinary with something for all the family as you step through the celebration gateway and onto the brand new front lawns arena.

For your chance to win one of the five fantastic prizes that are up for grabs in the competition, answer the following question correctly:

In which county is Alton Towers Resort based?

Email your answer, along with your name, address and contact number, to [email protected].

CBeebies Land’s 10-year celebrations continue from July 20 to September 1.

The closing date for entries to this competition is Friday, July 26, at 9am.

The prize covers one day entry for up to four people to Alton Towers Resort theme park, valid to redeem until Thursday, October 31, 2024.

The Alton Towers Resort reserves the right, in its absolute discretion, to refuse entry and to close and/or alter all or any part of the facilities including closure of rides and/or attractions for technical, operational, health and safety or other reasons including overcapacity.

Size, height, weight, age restrictions and medical warnings apply to certain rides and attractions.

Visitors under 12 years must be accompanied by a person 18 years of age or over at the Alton Towers Resort. Prizes are non-transferable, not for resale and there is no cash alternative, photocopies will not be accepted.

Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final. Full terms and conditions are available on our website.