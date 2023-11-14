Win a year’s supply of Tetley tea in our latest fantastic competition
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tetley is working with ex-Lioness Jill Scott in her role as the new voice of Tetley, to deliver one million That’s Better, That’s Tetley Momentsthroughout the nation, to focus on what matters most and to say thank you to those people in the community that deserve it.
You can nominate your community champion or group on the website at https://www.thatsbetterthatstetley.co.uk/ to win your very own moment with the legendary ex-Lioness Jill Scott in person!
Meanwhile, to be in with a chance of winning yourself a year’s supply of Tetley tea by entering this great promotion, simply answer the question below correctly:
Who is the new voice of Tetley?
a) Jill Scott
b) Helen Skelton
c) Fearne Cotton
You can email your answer, along with your name, your address and your daytime contact number, to [email protected].
The closing date for entries to reach us by is Monday, December 4, at 9am. Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.
Full terms and conditions are available by going to our website for further details.
However, to be eligible to win, you must mark on your emailed entry that you consent to us passing your contact details on to the promoters of the promotion.