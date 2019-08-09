Why floral cows and flowery phone boxes have taken over Chesterfield’s Vicar Lane shopping centre for summer

A Chesterfield shopping centre has given itself a floral makeover for the summer holidays.

In celebration of ‘Chesterfield in Bloom’, a number of floral installations have been placed at the Vicar Lane shopping centre and will remain in place throughout the summer.

Vicar Lane shopping centre has some floral displays in celebration of Chesterfield In Bloom, Dorota Nepszia is pictured with son Leon, five

Visitors are invited to take a look at the flower cart or pose for a selfie with the centre’s floral phone box – perfect for adding that floral touch to anyone’s Instagram feed.

Plus, the centre is running a competition to name the newly moo-ved in grass cows, for the chance to win a £50 gift voucher.

Shaun Brown, centre manager, said: “Chesterfield in Bloom is such a fabulous initiative – a real community effort to make the town more attractive to locals and visitors alike.

Vicar Lane shopping centre has some floral displays in celebration of Chesterfield In Bloom, Sam Cox and Kim Hall of Ministry pose with the floral phone box

“We’re thrilled to support this with our summer floral theme and hope that everyone enjoys admiring our installations and the photo opportunities that they offer, with the added bonus of the chance to win a £50 voucher.”

Customers should head to Vicar Lane’s Facebook page to find out more about the competition.