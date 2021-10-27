When you can watch new series of Derbyshire police TV documentary 'Police: Hour of Duty'

Police: Hour of Duty takes a real-time look at the work of the force between 9pm and 10pm – showing everything from drugs warrants to domestic incidents and assaults.

During its 2020 run on Channel 5, the series saw more than two million people view each episode, topping the channels ratings chart.

The second series of television documentary Police: Hour of Duty, showing the work of Derbyshire police officers, begins to air tonight.

Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: “The first series was a huge success for the force and gave a fresh insight into the hard work of officers.

“This new series, which will run for 12 episodes, will be just as well-received and provide a welcome dose of reality for the public about the pressures on the officers and staff.