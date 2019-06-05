'What's all the fuss about' says Derbyshire woman celebrating her 104th birthday

Life-long Amber Valley resident Ada Daniel has celebrated her 104th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Ada was born in Ambergate and had six siblings.

She went to Ambergate School and worked on Lawn Farm as a land girl where she met her husband Percy Douglas Daniel.

They married on May 17, 1944. The couple bought a cottage on Street Lane, Ripley, where Ada became a keen gardener. Ada’s husband died aged 73 but she continued to live alone.

She walked every Friday into Ripley until she was 97.

She moved to Codnor Park residential home after living independently until the age of 103.

Ada said “I have had a lovely birthday and can’t believe everyone has made made such an fuss I’m only 104”

Ada is photographed with carer Gladys Johnson.