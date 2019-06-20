What a difference a year makes! Striking photos show difference in water levels at Hope Valley reservoirs
These pictures show the huge contrast in water levels at the three Derwent Valley reservoirs from 2018 to this year.
The hot dry summer of last year led to record low levels of water at the reservoirs, and exposing the remnants of Derwent Hall and village. But levels this year are much improved, with the three reservoirs said to be on average around 80 per cent full.
Derwent Dam and reservoir during last year's hot summer