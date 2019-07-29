Mac and his merry band of pirates.

Wet weather didn't dampen mood at colourful Bonsall Carnival- in pictures

A bit of summer rain didn't stop thousands of visitors turning out in force to enjoy the delights of Bonsall Carnival.

Can you spot yourself in our picture gallery?

Fred Windsor and Willie Butler Lee are sea anenomes against pollution.
Actress Isy Suttie crowns this year's Carnival Queen Molly Jean Wragg- looking on are Molly's attendants Amelia Wayne and Imogen Spencer.
Study farm float.
Ancient Egyptians on the Bonsall school float.
