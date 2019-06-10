Well-loved Brimington boozer scoops CAMRA award in time for third birthday

Celebrations are underway at a Brimington micro-bar after the popular boozer scooped a Chesterfield CAMRA award on the eve of its third birthday.

Brimming with Beer, on Chesterfield Road, has been crowned Pub of the Season.

Ben Stephenson of Brimming with Beer which has just scooped a CAMRA award.

Owner Ben Stephenson, who launched the business three years ago, said he could barely beer-lieve it when he got the news.

“I was pretty elated, to be honest,” said the 31-year-old.

“When I set up Brimming with Beer, it was a bit of a ‘now or never’ moment.

“I had always worked in and around the trade, mostly catering, before I took the plunge.

Ben Stephenson of Brimming with Beer which has just scooped a CAMRA award.

“When we took on the building, it was just an empty shell.

“We quickly made it our own, transforming a former florist into a bar and shop.”

A keen community feel is what separates Brimming with Beer from the rest, says Ben.

“We do a lot of dog walks and day trips,” he said.

“I think people feel we’re part of the area, part of their lives, rather than just a pub. That’s what we were always going for.”

Add a vast array of ever--changing beers and ales you won’t find anywhere else in Chesterfield, and a 50p discount on Wednesdays for CAMRA members, and you’ve brewed up a recipe for success.

“This was the vision for a long time,” added Ben. “We can’t thank our customers enough for their support.”

Find Brimming with Beer on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ATWin80beers.

READ MORE: THE TOP CHIPPIES IN CHESTERFIELD