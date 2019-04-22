Weird and wonderful tales about why Chesterfield's famous spire is crooked The Crooked Spire is, without a doubt, the jewel in Chesterfield's crown. Have you heard these stories about why the spire is crooked? 1. VIRGIN WEDDING One legend states a virgin once got married in the church - and the spire turned around in surprise to have a look at the bride. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. ANOTHER VIRGIN WEDDING? Apparently, if another virgin from Chesterfield ties the knot in the church, the spire will straighten up again. Wonder if that'll ever happen?! jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. BEAUTIFUL WOMAN It's also claimed a beautiful woman once walked into the church and the spire twisted and bowed in admiration at her, but it couldnt go back to its normal position. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. MIS-SHOED DEVIL Several local tales claim the Devil was responsible for the crooked spire. In one story, a blacksmith mis-shoed the Devil, who leapt over the spire in pain, knocking it out of shape. Picture by Michael Hardy. ugc Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3