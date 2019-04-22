The Crooked Spire.

Weird and wonderful tales about why Chesterfield's famous spire is crooked

The Crooked Spire is, without a doubt, the jewel in Chesterfield's crown.

Have you heard these stories about why the spire is crooked?

One legend states a virgin once got married in the church - and the spire turned around in surprise to have a look at the bride.

1. VIRGIN WEDDING

Apparently, if another virgin from Chesterfield ties the knot in the church, the spire will straighten up again. Wonder if that'll ever happen?!

2. ANOTHER VIRGIN WEDDING?

It's also claimed a beautiful woman once walked into the church and the spire twisted and bowed in admiration at her, but it couldnt go back to its normal position.

3. BEAUTIFUL WOMAN

Several local tales claim the Devil was responsible for the crooked spire. In one story, a blacksmith mis-shoed the Devil, who leapt over the spire in pain, knocking it out of shape. Picture by Michael Hardy.

4. MIS-SHOED DEVIL

