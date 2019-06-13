WATCH: You can now experience the Apollo 11 lunar landing in 'virtual reality' thanks to Chesterfield firm's creation

Ever wondered what it would be like to step foot on the moon?

To celebrate 50 years since the Apollo 11 mission, Chesterfield-based company Seymour and Lerhn, who make interactive educational videos, are giving people the opportunity to experience the lunar landing in virtual reality.

The 'virtual reality tour' has been launched to mark 50 years since the Apollo 11 mission.

Available to access on 'any device' with an internet connection, users can choose how immersive their experience is.

They'll be able to explore the docking hatch, emerge from The Eagle and step foot on the moon alongside Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

Seymour & Lerhn associate, Charlie, said: “The fantastic thing about VR is you can take part in something that few people will ever experience.

“600 million people around the world watched Apollo 11 land on the Moon 50 years ago, but this virtual tour allows you to see what those three astronauts experienced as they touched down and the experiments they conducted in the day they were there.”

The Apollo 11 tour is free-to-access for everyone to enjoy and subscribers can sign up to experience a look around the lunar lander.

Outreach manager, Gemma Hyland, said: “This is an incredible learning resource for every age group and a remarkable way to mark 50 years since man first stepped foot on the moon.

“The Apollo 11 tour is available from July 1 and we encourage all ages to enjoy the closest thing we'll get to visiting the moon.”

See seymourlerhn.com/moon

