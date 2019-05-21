Watch shocking moment learner driver almost causes head-on crash near Chesterfield

This is the shocking moment a learner driver was almost involved in a head-on crash in Chesterfield.

A Derbyshire Times reader sent us this video footage of a learner driver on a driving lesson with Bill Plant Driving School on Deepsick Lane, near Arkwright, at about 4.30pm last Friday.

The footage shows the learner driver setting off at a set of traffic lights and indicating to go right. However, the learner driver seemingly becomes confused and instead of filtering into the left lane, they drive into oncoming traffic on the opposite side of the road.

Thankfully, the crash was avoided and no one was injured.

The video was sent to us to highlight the fault of the driving instructor and not the learner driver.

The person who captured the footage said: "The tutor should have been able to stop the car before it entered the oncoming lane using the dual controls fitted to learner cars."

In response, Tom Hixon, head of instructor support at Bill Plant Driving School, said: "We are aware of the incident and have been liaising directly with our driving instructor. Broadly speaking pupil mistakes may occur and can be a part of the process of learning to drive. Due to the nature of this incident we have reached out to the instructor to offer guidance on better dealing with the situation to ensure our exemplary high standard of tuition.

"Safe and responsible driving is paramount to our pupils, instructors and wider road users. All of our branded learner driver tuition vehicles are fitted with dual-controls ensuring the trained driving instructor can react accordingly to any lesson situation."

Bill Plant Driving School is a nationwide driving school with over 600 trained instructors on the road all offering driving lessons in either BMW or VW tuition vehicles.