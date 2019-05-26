WATCH: Derbyshire musicians shoot video on Ecclesboune Valley Railway

Derbyshire musicians Haiku Salut shot a video for their latest single on Ecclesboune Valley Railway.

The track is from their upcoming single ‘Loves’/’Going Back’, which is the group’s first single from their next album ‘The General’, due to be released in August.

Derbyshire musicians Haiku Salut (Picture: Rod Kirkpatrick)

Haiku Salut describe themselves as an 'instrumental dream-pop-post-folk-neo-everything trio'.

'Loves' is Haiku Salut’s own rescoring of the 1926 Buster Keaton film of the same name. Written over a two month period at the band’s Peak District studio, the 23 tracks on ‘The General’ aim to give the silent film an electronic sound.

Shot by photographer Rod Kirkpatrick, the video for ‘Loves’ was filmed at Wirksworth Railway Station in the Derbyshire Dales.

“Our friend James Machin from Grawl!x plays Buster Keaton who prepares our instruments on the tracks for us to perform,” the band’s Sophie Barkerwood told electronicsound.co.uk

“We had three minutes to film the scene at the end where James puts the instruments in place on the crossing. There was a train due to arrive at the platform at any moment and when we heard the hoot of the steam train we had to grab the instruments from the tracks en masse.

"It was shot in one take, we really harnessed the sense of danger. I hope Buster would have been proud.”