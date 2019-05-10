Watch boxer Tyson Fury hail Staveley firefighters in special video message Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Boxer Tyson Fury has filmed a video message praising Staveley firefighters. The video was posted on Staveley Fire Station's Twitter account this week. Tyson Fury. A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the video came about as Tyson knows one of the firefighters based at Staveley. Three architecture projects in Derbyshire receive top awards Fashion chain Select falls into administration putting Derbyshire jobs at risk