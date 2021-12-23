Watch as Shirebrook fire station unveil magical Santa's grotto for charity
Firefighters in Shirebrook have delighted families after unveiling a magical Santa’s grotto for children to enjoy.
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 3:16 pm
Families were invited to visit the grotto at Shirebrook Fire Station on December 21 and 22.
It was launched to help the crew raise money for The Firefighters Charity, which helps support the mental, physical and social needs of all serving and retired members of the UK's fire family.
Children were able to meet Santa and get involved in a range of activities from colouring to a festive fire engine ride.