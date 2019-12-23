Watch as Santas step out in style in Chesterfield

Hundreds of Santas stepped out in a Chesterfield park to raise money for charity.

Some 600 people donned Father Christmas suits to take part in the 2019 Chesterfield Santa Fun Run & Walk in Queen’s Park.

And race director John Cannon, of event organiser Cannon Events, said he was “blown away” by the success of it.

There were two races at the event – a 1,500-metre event aimed at families, followed by a five-kilometre run.

Mr Cannon, of Mulberry Grove, Old Tupton, said: “It went really well. I was blown away with it.

“I was flabbergasted by how many youngsters took part – it was encouraging how many took part.

Massed Santas start the 2019 Santa fun run and walk in Queen's Park, Chesterfield.

“We had 600 people in total, which is great for Chesterfield as a good many went in to the town centre afterward to do some shopping.”

He said £300 was raised on the day for Chesterfield's Ashgate Hospicecare, from the sale of refreshments, with runners encouraged to raise more for the charity themselves.

Mr Cannon said: “I’m hoping to raise about £4,000 – it’s nice to raise a substantial amount for them.”

And he revealed plans for an even bigger event next December.

The 55-year-old said he had a meeting lined up with Ashgate Hospicecare early in the new year to discuss how to increase the size of the event.

He said: “We going to try to make it bigger and make more money next year.

“I am certainly looking forward to that meeting to see what we can do to build on this year’s success.”