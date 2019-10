This video shows runners setting off for the 2019 Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon.

The event, which took place yesterday (Sunday) saw runners tackle a 13.1 mile course through the town. Participants could also tackle a five mile route or take part in the fun run.

A number of charities are set to benefit from the event including Ashgate Hospice and Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.