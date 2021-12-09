Warnings in place after parts of Derbyshire hit by floods as River Wye bursts banks
Parts of Derbyshire have been hit by flooding after the River Wye burst its banks overnight.
It has been reported that roads and gardens in the Wye Bank area of Bakewell have been flooded and the A6 has been blocked both ways by floodwater between Topley Pike Quarry and the A5270 in the Buxton area.
Flood warnings remain in place for Bakewell and Ashford-in-the-Water.
On Wednesday night, a Derbyshire Dales District Council spokesperson said: “Our team has been in Bakewell tackling tonight's floods, installing flood boards at the access to the riverside walks in the town centre and using sandbags to help protect at-risk properties in Wye Bank.
“Here they assisted residents and one of our councillors, Bakewell ward member Mark Wakeman – all of whom were tackling the rising water.”
They said the team also checked on properties in Ashford-in-the-Water.
The authority said householders in at-risk areas were advised to move possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety, and to have a bag ready with vital items like medicines and insurance documents.