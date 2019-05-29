Warning over major roadworks in Derbyshire town

Work to cut congestion and improve safety on a major Erewash road is set to start next week.

Derbyshire County Council is due to begin work on widening Bostocks Lane, in Sandiacre, on Monday June 3.

An extra lane is being put in place around 200m from the top of Bostocks Lane to the roundabout to help traffic get onto the roundabout more quickly.

Work will take place all week and is expected to take around 10 weeks.

Bostocks Lane will be closed northbound from the Sandiacre highways depot to the M1 roundabout while the work is carried out. Signposted diversions will be in place.

The alternative route is along Longmoor Lane, the B5010 Derby Road and Bostocks Lane.

The southbound side of the road will remain open but a temporary speed limit of 30mph – down from 60mph – will be in place.

Councillor Simon Spencer, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways, Transport and Infrastructure, said: “Keeping Derbyshire moving and making our roads as safe as possible is a top priority for us.

“We appreciate this will cause some disruption while the work takes place and apologise for any inconvenience but this is essential work and in the long term the improvements will help to ease congestion and make travelling in the area a better experience,” added Councillor Spencer.