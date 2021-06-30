WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: Swan found covered in blood after suspected mink attack in Derbyshire
A severely injured swan is on the road to recovery after a suspected mink attack in Derbyshire.
The cob was brought to Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue as an emergency on Tuesday after being spotted covered in blood at the side of a lake in Ilkeston.
It is believed the animal, which had multiple bites and lacerations to the head, was the victim of a mink attack.
Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for Burton-on-Trent based Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue said: “Mink are not native to the UK and although very cute, they are ferocious creatures. They will take down anything they can.
“[The swan’s] head is extremely swollen and sore and he’s obviously feeling very down at the moment.
"The wounds have been cleaned up and pain relief and antibiotics have been administered.
"We hope to get him home as soon as possible as he has a family to care for.”