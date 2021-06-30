WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: Swan found covered in blood after suspected mink attack in Derbyshire

The cob was brought to Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue as an emergency on Tuesday after being spotted covered in blood at the side of a lake in Ilkeston.

It is believed the animal, which had multiple bites and lacerations to the head, was the victim of a mink attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The male swan was brought to Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue after a suspect mink attack in Ilkeston (picture: Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue)

Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for Burton-on-Trent based Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue said: “Mink are not native to the UK and although very cute, they are ferocious creatures. They will take down anything they can.

“[The swan’s] head is extremely swollen and sore and he’s obviously feeling very down at the moment.

"The wounds have been cleaned up and pain relief and antibiotics have been administered.

"We hope to get him home as soon as possible as he has a family to care for.”

The animal suffered multiple bits and lacerations to his head (picture: Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue)

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.