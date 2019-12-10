Warning after scarlet fever outbreak in Derbyshire

Parents have been urged to be aware of the signs after an outbreak of scarlet fever was reported in Derbyshire.

Almost 60 people have been diagnosed with the infection in Derbyshire, along with hundreds of cases reported nationally.

Scarlet Fever rash. Photo: NHS

The Mirror Online reports that hundreds of cases of scarlet fever have been reported across England and Wales in recent weeks, with almost double the amount of new infections in one week than the numbers recorded six weeks ago.

The disease mostly affects young children, and is treatable with antibiotics.

Outbreaks were most common in nurseries and schools, and the majority of patients infected were aged around four.

The British Medical Journal has attributed the increase to a new and virulent strain of scarlet fever.

Check if you have scarlet fever

The first signs of scarlet fever can be flu-like symptoms, a high temperature, a sore throat and swollen neck glands.

A rash appears a few days later.