Virgin Media issues statement about internet 'issues' in Chesterfield

People in Brimington said they experienced problems with their connection dipping in and out this week.
A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We’re aware of an issue impacting a very small number of customers in Brimington who may be experiencing intermittent issues with their broadband service.
“Our engineers are on site and working hard to resolve the issue as a priority, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”