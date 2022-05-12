Virgin Media issues statement about internet 'issues' in Chesterfield

Broadband provider Virgin Media has issued a statement after a number of residents in Chesterfield reported problems with their internet connection.

By Tim Paget
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 5:43 pm

People in Brimington said they experienced problems with their connection dipping in and out this week.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We’re aware of an issue impacting a very small number of customers in Brimington who may be experiencing intermittent issues with their broadband service.

“Our engineers are on site and working hard to resolve the issue as a priority, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

