Hipper Valley Trail is a popular spot for dog walkers, nature lovers, and families on the way to Somersall Park and is home to many different types of wildlife. Lindsey who likes to take photographs and videos of the area managed to take a video of the brave fox and was “absolutely stunned” to capture this moment.

Lindsey said: “I tend to walk around the dam quite a lot, as it's local to me. I love taking photographs of the sunrise and sunset, and I tend to look out of the window in the morning and wonder if there's going to be a nice sunrise because sometimes you can get a really nice reflection on the water.”

That morning wasn’t great for a picture of the sunrise, but the keen photographer certainly managed to capture something special: “I went to have a look that morning and it wasn’t very good, but I take bird feed for the birds so I turned around and I was absolutely stunned because there was this fox! I just stood motionless thinking he was just going to run away as he sees me, but no, he just carried on whizzing around!” said Lindsey.