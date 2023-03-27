News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
8 minutes ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
54 minutes ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
23 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'

VIDEO: Stand-off between fox and a pack of geese at popular Chesterfield walking spot

Lindsey Lowe, Walton, caught the footage early Thursday morning at Walton Dam.

By James Salt
Published 27th Mar 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read

Hipper Valley Trail is a popular spot for dog walkers, nature lovers, and families on the way to Somersall Park and is home to many different types of wildlife. Lindsey who likes to take photographs and videos of the area managed to take a video of the brave fox and was “absolutely stunned” to capture this moment.

Lindsey said: “I tend to walk around the dam quite a lot, as it's local to me. I love taking photographs of the sunrise and sunset, and I tend to look out of the window in the morning and wonder if there's going to be a nice sunrise because sometimes you can get a really nice reflection on the water.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That morning wasn’t great for a picture of the sunrise, but the keen photographer certainly managed to capture something special: “I went to have a look that morning and it wasn’t very good, but I take bird feed for the birds so I turned around and I was absolutely stunned because there was this fox! I just stood motionless thinking he was just going to run away as he sees me, but no, he just carried on whizzing around!” said Lindsey.

Watch as the gaggle of geese stare down the fox at Walton Dam
Watch as the gaggle of geese stare down the fox at Walton Dam
Watch as the gaggle of geese stare down the fox at Walton Dam
Chesterfield