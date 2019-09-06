Video shows what it's like inside Amazon's new Derbyshire warehouse

We've been granted exclusive access to internet shopping giant Amazon's new warehouse in Barlborough.

Amazon says the huge Gander Lane centre - which is the equivalent to more than seven football pitches in size - will help to meet customer demand.

Inside the new Amazon centre in Barlborough.

Around 500 permanent staff work at the warehouse, where products are stowed, picked and packed before being shipped to customers.

Dan Swaine, Bolsover District Council's chief executive, councillor Steve Finchley, leader of the authority, and other councillors enjoyed a tour of the site before it opened in the summer.

Gill Fedorov, Amazon site leader, said: "During the tour, guests learned about how an Amazon fulfilment centre serves our customers locally, nationally and globally, including small businesses from the region.

"We're excited to bring opportunities across a wide range of roles including IT, operations, engineering automation and more.

"This is a great area."

