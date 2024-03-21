Video shows military helicopter flying over Derbyshire - spotted in Chesterfield and Matlock

A military helicopter has been spotted flying low over Chesterfield and Matlock earlier today.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Mar 2024, 17:19 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 20:05 GMT
The helicopter was seen earlier today flying over Chesterfield and Matlock.

A resident who captured the helicopter on the video belives that it was an Apache Gunship helicopter.

The Army has been contacted for a comment.

