Video shows how Chesterfield station area could be transformed

A video has been released showing how the Chesterfield railway station area could be transformed.

Plans have been drawn up to transform the area into a gateway to the town – and were given a boost when permission was granted to demolish the boarded-up Chesterfield Hotel, opening up the site for development.

Chesterfield Hotel and the current route to the town centre.

The draft ‘HS2 Chesterfield Station Master Plan’ includes this video by architects Whittam Cox showing how the area could be regenerated to create a new gateway to the town centre.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “HS2 is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Chesterfield and a top priority for Chesterfield Borough Council, so we are calling on the government to commit to securing HS2 in the East Midlands.

“HS2 will redraw the economic map for Chesterfield; with better connectivity for the one million people already living within 30 minutes of the station and will create 4,740 new homes and 10,220 new jobs.

“We are in the process of finalising the station master plan and will be going out to consultation later this year.

“The station master plan will define our aspirations for the economic future of the area, and we continue to work closely with partner agencies to maximise this huge opportunity for the area.

“The station area is a long-term regeneration priority for the borough, and a key aspect of the station masterplan consultation will be improving access and connectivity to the station for all users.”