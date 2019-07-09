Video shows crowds cheering on Derbyshire World Cup hero Millie Bright at homecoming parade

Derbyshire's Women's World Cup hero Millie Bright was welcomed home with an open top bus parade.

Crowds turned out to welcome the Lionesses star back to her home town of Killamarsh on Monday night.

Millie Bright playing for England against Cameroon. Photo - Marc Atkins/Getty Images

READ MORE: Here's everything you need to know about Chesterfield Pride 2019

Bright was a key player in helping the Lionesses reach the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup in France.

The 25-year-old, a former pupil at Killamarsh Junior School, has been a role-model for many in the area having first laced up her boots for Killamarsh Dynamos.

READ MORE: Two-month-old Derbyshire baby died after suffering 'inflicted head injury' inquest hears

She went on to play at Shefield United’s Centre of Excellence and Doncaster Belles, before signing for Chelsea in December 2014.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist dies in horror car smash in Derbyshire