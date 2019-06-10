Video shows Chesterfield Race for Life runners in Queen's Park

Queen’s Park in Chesterfield was a sea of pink as hundreds of runners turned out for the annual Race for Life.

The 5k run for Cancer Research UK is always a big event on the calendar and the picturesque park was brimming with colour and excitement on Sunday.

The event saw the runners complete two laps of the park and Boythorpe Avenue, a different route to previous years to try and limit traffic disruption.

As a result, there was only road closures on Boythorpe Avenue and Park Road – between Boythorpe Avenue and the exit from the Ravenside Retail Park in Markham Road – from early morning until early afternoon.

Spectators lined the park to cheer their friends and families over the finish line.

A special mention must also go to the volunteers who gave up their time to make sure the event went smoothly.

The event is organised by Chesterfield Borough Council and Cancer Research UK.

Over the past 20 years, more than eight million people have taken part in the Race for Life events across the country, raising over £547million to fund the charity’s life-saving work.

Cancer Research events are open to everyone: women, men, children, families and friends.