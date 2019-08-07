A vacant Chesterfield pub could be turned into new apartments.

Plans have been lodged with Chesterfield Borough Council to transform the Devonshire Hotel on Occupation Road, Newbold, into four, one bed apartments.

The plans state: "The proposal seeks to allow Action Housing to split the currently empty premises into two ground floor one bed apartments and at the first floor two, one bed apartments. over."

The application can be viewed on the borough council website using the reference CHE/19/00437/FUL.