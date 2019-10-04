Urgent appeal to save popular Derbyshire music festival

An urgent appeal has been launched to save a popular Derbyshire music festival.

The organisers of Ripley Music Festival say they desperately need the community's help to prevent its collapse.

Ripley Music Festival.

Ripley Music Festival is a not-for-profit community event that has been entertaining crowds for the past 20 years.

READ MORE: Two people taken to hospital in M1 northbound crash between Mansfield and Chesterfield

Every year during July, a music spectacular is held across the town with the highlight being the annual Party in Park which is enjoyed by thousands of local people.

However, due to increased costs and a reduced number of volunteers, Ripley Music Festival is struggling - with the future of the festival being thrown into doubt.

Steve Freeborn, chair of Ripley Music Festival, said: “It would be a really sad day if the Festival Committee decided that enough is enough.

"The event needs more help if it is to survive so I really hope a number of people come forward.”

READ MORE: Up to 50 new homes could be built next to Derbyshire reservoir

He says many people do not realise that although the festival is supported by local businesses and Ripley Town Council, £7,500 still needs to be raised to secure the festival for 2020.

A spokesperson for the festival said: "The festival is organised solely by volunteers who work their hardest to put the festival on out of their love of music.

"But with fewer volunteers, the task of organising the festival is getting harder.

"The committee behind Ripley Music Festival are appealing for volunteers of any background to help keep the festival in all its glory - whether you want to help host one of the festival's weekly jam nights, assist with fundraising or just help out during the festival itself - get in touch with them and help save Ripley Music Festival.

If you want to help you can attend Ripley Music Festival's annual general meeting on Monday, October 14 at the Holly Bush Inn, Marehay, at 7.30pm.

Or for further information please contact ripleymusicfestival@hotmail.com or message them on Facebook.