Jahvon Simmons, 28, had been in the Association bar with a friend but they became separated and Jahvon left alone.

He was last seen in Corporation Street at 1.40am on Friday.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Jahvon is from Reading and is working in Chesterfield with a colleague. He does not know the area.

Jahvon Simmons is missing in Chesterfield.

“He is black, about 6ft 1in, and of athletic build. He was wearing a black puffer jacket, black jeans and possibly black Nike trainers.

"We’re extremely concerned for his welfare.

“Did you see him last night or today? Were you driving in the town last night with a dash-cam device? Do you live nearby and have CCTV?