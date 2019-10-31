Urban Badger promises 'chilling' goings-on in Chesterfield for Halloween night

An anonymous poet and artist has promised spooky goings-on in the Brampton area of Chesterfield tonight.

The Urban Badger sent the Derbyshire Times the following message this afternoon: "Happy Halloween! A spirit that haunted the Crooked Spire two years ago will be floating around Brampton somewhere, hauntingly made from recycled plastic. We also have cast a few spells to bring the trees to life, all accompanied by chilling words."

Dare you venture out and see the Urban Badger's creations...?

MORE: Intriguing words and pictures appear around Chesterfield