A plan has been unveiled to build 200 new council houses in a north Derbyshire town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Borough Council is seeking outline planning consent from its own authority for the proposed development on land off Bent Lane, Lowgates, Staveley.

The scheme represents a £40million construction investment in the site during the five-year build programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s aim is that 90% of the proposed homes would be social rented and 10% affordable home ownership. More than 300 economically active and employed people would occupy the houses, generating a possible £325,000 in Council Tax.

Chesterfield Borough Council is seeking outline planning consent from its own authority for the proposed development on land at Bent Lane, Lowgates, Staveley.

A children’s play space, together with cycle and pedestrian routes connecting to Bellhouse Lane and Chesterfield Canal towpath, are included in the plan, and there would be one main vehicular access via Bent Lane.

Approximately two-thirds of the proposed 6.2-hectare site is currently agricultural land with the remaining semi-natural private space.

Chesterfield is required to plan for 500 homes per year, following a revision of the National Planning Policy Framework in December 2024. A planning statement, submitted on behalf of the applicant, says: “The contribution from the development of up to 200 dwellings on this allocated residential site will assist the council in boosting their housing supply and assist in meeting the strategic housing requirements.”