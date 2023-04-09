News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Unusual Easter chicks' arrival cause a flutter at Matlock Farm Park

Two unusual chicks have hatched over the Easter weekend at a Derbyshire visitor attraction.

By Gay Bolton
Published 9th Apr 2023, 21:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 21:21 BST
The emu chicks which hatched at Matlock Farm Park over the Easter weekend (photo: Matlock Farm Park)The emu chicks which hatched at Matlock Farm Park over the Easter weekend (photo: Matlock Farm Park)
The emu chicks which hatched at Matlock Farm Park over the Easter weekend (photo: Matlock Farm Park)

Baby emus have presented staff at Matlock Farm Park with a cracking surprise. The first arrived on Good Friday to greet workers who turned up early in the morning, followed by the second the next day.

Josh Hodgkinson, assistant manager said: “We’ve tried hatching emu eggs many times over the last few years, but never had any success despite following all the expert advice.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Given the exposed environment outdoors, the eggs needed incubating with careful turning throughout. Both chicks hatched on day 52 of a 46-56 incubation period. The new arrivals, who are on specialist food, are being monitored by farm staff during their six weeks indoors after which they will be moved to outdoor pens provided the weather is suitable.

Josh said: “We’re delighted to have these new additions – such an Easter treat! It will be great to see them develop.”

Derbyshire