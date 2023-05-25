News you can trust since 1855
Under fire Chesterfield urologist who lied about being suspended gets suspended again

Dr Ashutosh Jain has been suspended after he admitted to lying about his record.
By Oliver McManus
Published 25th May 2023, 13:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 13:58 BST

The doctor admitted to lying on application forms to positions at East Lancashire Hospital NHS Trust and Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust while he was subject to an open investigation by the General Medical Council.

It was found that, between January 2020 and May 2020, Dr Jain failed to admit that he; was subject to outstanding fitness to practise proceedings; had previously been suspended as a registered practioner; and had restrictions imposed upon his clinical practise.

In total Dr Jain admitted 14 individual allegations relating to a course of conduct between February 2008 and February 2021.

Chesterfield Royal HospitalChesterfield Royal Hospital
Chesterfield Royal Hospital
The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service panel convened on May 23 when they made an order to suspend Dr Jain for a period of one month. An immediate order was not sort meaning Dr Jain is unrestricted should he wish to lodge an appeal but, in the event he doesn’t appeal, he will be suspended 28 days from which he is served with a written notification of the panel’s decision.

Explaining their decision not to impose an immediate suspension, the panel said: “The Tribunal determined that the substantive order properly marks the seriousness of Mr Jain’s misconduct and upholds the overarching objective in maintaining public confidence in the profession and maintaining proper professional standards. It considered that in the absence of any concerns about patient safety, an immediate order would not be necessary in this case.”

Further findings are expected to be published by the MPTS before the end of the month.

Dr Jain previously left the University of Morecambe Bay Hospitals Trust after being subject to an external inquiry.

In 2019, sister paper The Lancaster Guardian reported that clinical errors made by Kavinder Madhra, Ashutosh Jain and Muhammad Naseem contributed to the deaths of two patients, including Peter Read from Morecambe.

Other mistakes made by the urologists included a patient almost having the wrong kidney removed, a teenager having a testicle removed after a wrong diagnosis, a Morecambe cancer patient refused a potentially lifesaving operation and several missed cancers.

The Westmorland Gazette reports that, in 2021, Dr Jain had accused the whistleblower that first revealed his shortcomings of attempting to bribe him with pizza.

