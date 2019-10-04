Two people taken to hospital in M1 northbound crash between Mansfield and Chesterfield

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the M1 northbound between Pinxton and Chesterfield.

The crash, between a car and a lorry, happened just after 4am this morning (Friday, October 4) between J28 and J29.

Photo from Highways England.

Two people were taken to Queen's Medical Centre after paramedics, a hazardous area response team, an air ambulance and road ambulance attended the scene.

The extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Highways England confirmed that the road is likely to remain shut throughout the morning.

