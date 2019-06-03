Two people flee scene after car crashes into bungalow in Shirebrook

Two people, believed to be the driver and passenger, fled the scene after their car crashed into a bungalow's wall in Shirebrook.

The incident happened at around 9.30am on Saturday June 1, on Carter Lane, Shirebrook.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue attended the scene, as well as Derbyshire Constabulary.

A spokeswoman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: "We were called at 9.48am to reports of a road traffic collision into a single story building.

"No persons were trapped, and crews made the scene safe.

"There was no major structural damage to the bungalow, and after inspecting the building, crews handed over to Derbyshire Police."

A spokeswoman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: "We were called at 9.45am to reports of a Vauxhall Corsa coming down the hill, and crashing into a wall.

"Two people ran from the scene down Carter Lane toward Aldi, believed to be the driver and passenger of the car.

"No arrests have been made, and anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1900-280-568."