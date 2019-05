Two casualties have been taken to hospital after a road traffic collision in Long Duckmanton.

The incident happened on Chesterfield Road, Long Duckmanton, at around 7.14pm on May 25.

The incident involved two cars and a motorbike.

A male casualty was airlifted to hospital via the air ambulance, and a female was conveyed to hospital by ambulance.

Fire crews from Bolsover and Staveley attended the incident, as well as East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Two casualties taken to hospital after Long Duckmanton collision. Picture courtesy of Bolsover Fire Station.